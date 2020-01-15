Imo: Uzodinma gets certificate of return from INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given certificate of return to Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo State.

Okay.ng understands that the national commissioner of INEC, May Agbamuche-Mbu issued the certificate to Uzodinma on Wednesday at the electoral body headquarters in Abuja.

It can be recalled that the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment on Tuesday declared Uzodinma as governor of Imo State after sacking Emeka Ihedioha.

The apex court nullified Ihedioha’s election on grounds that that votes from 388 polling units belonging to Uzodinma were unduly subtracted from his total votes tally.