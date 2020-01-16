Masari places restriction on motorcycles, tricycles in Katsina

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has placed a ban on users of motorcycles and tricycles from the hours of 7 pm to 6 am in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to Okay.ng by the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Ahmed El-Marzuq, on Wednesday in Katsina.

According to El-Marzuq, the governor has signed an order placing the restriction on motorcycles and tricycles expect security agencies.

The statement reads, “Section 5, sub section 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, conferred on the governor power to sign the order.

“The order is Motorcycle and Tricycle Restriction Movement 2020. Under the order, he has prohibited the movement of motorcycles statewide from the hours of 7pm to 6am, with effect from 20th January, 2020.

“This order shall apply to all and sundry in the state.

“However, there are exceptions. The order shall not apply to the members of the armed forces, the police, other paramilitary agencies like the FRSC, civil defence, immigration, customs, and other security agents.”

He explained that the government took the decision because of the discovery that most of the kidnappings was being carried out by tricycles and motorcycles in not only the eight Frontline local governments but the entire state.

The Attorney General revealed that violators of the law would be jailed for up to one year and an option of fine or both as prescribed by the penal code.

He expressed the hope that citizens would cooperate with the government and law enforcement agencies to enforce the law for the security well being of the state.