Ukraine’s President speaks after Iran admits to shooting down plane

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to Iran’s admission that it “mistakenly” shot down a plane with over 170 passengers on Wednesday.

Okay.ng had on Saturday reported that Iran admitted to downing the Ukrainian aircraft.

According to Iran, the plane was mistaken for a ”hostile target” because it flew near a sensitive area.

Reacting to the confession, Zelensky in a statement issued on Saturday, said:

“This morning was not a good one but it brought the truth. Even before the International Commission could finish its work, Iran admitted to shooting down the Ukrainian plane.

“But we insist on a full admission of guilt. We expect Iran to conduct a full and open investigation, bring those responsible to justice, return the bodies of the deceased, pay compensation and issue official apologies through diplomatic channels.

“We hope that the investigation will continue without artificial delays and obstacles. Our 45 professionals need full access and engagement to establish justice.”