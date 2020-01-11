JAMB suspends mandatory NIN requirement for 2020 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the mandatory requirement of National Identification Number (NIN) for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Okay.ng understands that the registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the move was to provide more time for candidates to get their national identification numbers.

According to Oloyede, the suspension was also to address the technical challenges experienced at some centres.

He asked candidates to disregard the use of NIN for the 2020 registration and strictly comply with other procedures for the registration.

He, however, said that JAMB will consider the use of NIMC for 2021 UTME.