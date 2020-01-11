Canadian PM Trudeau reacts as Iran finally acknowledges shooting down Ukrainian plane

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has spoken after Iran on Saturday admitted to shooting down a Ukranian airliner with over 170 passengers on Wednesday.

Okay.ng recalls that Trudeau had on Thursday said multiple evidence shows an Iranian missile shot down the Ukrainian plane that crashed on Wednesday.

However, Iran said Trudeau’s claim was “psychological warfare against Iran”.

Meanwhile, in a statement by Iran’s foreign affairs minister, Javad Zarif on Saturday, the country accepted that the Ukrainian aircraft was ‘unintentionally’ shot down.

Iran added that the plane was mistaken for a ”hostile target” because it flew near a sensitive area.

In reaction to Iran’s admission, Trudeau said his government expects the “full cooperation” of Iranian authorities in investigating the downing of the plane.

He said, “Tonight, Iran acknowledged that Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down by its own armed forces.

“Our focus remains closure, accountability, transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims. This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together.

“We will continue working with our partners around the world to ensure a complete and thorough investigation, and the Canadian government expects full cooperation from Iranian authorities.”