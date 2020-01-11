Iran finally admits shooting down Ukrainian plane

Less than a minute

Iran has finally admitted shooting down a plane owned by Ukraine International Airlines with over 170 passengers.

Okay.ng recalls that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had on Thursday said multiple evidence shows an Iranian missile shot down the Ukrainian plane that crashed on Wednesday.

However, Iran said Trudeau’s claim was “psychological warfare against Iran”.

Meanwhile, in a statement by Iran’s foreign affairs minister, Javad Zarif on Saturday, the country accepted that the Ukrainian aircraft was ‘unintentionally’ shot down.

The middle east country also called Persia said the plane was mistaken for a ”hostile target” because it flew near a sensitive area.

He said, “A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces.

“Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster.

“Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”