Trump demands immediate Senate impeachment trial

President of the United States, Donald Trump says he wants the Senate to begin his impeachment trial already.

Trump disclosed this through his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He tweeted, “So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial.

“Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up.

“They want out. I want an immediate trial.”

Okay.ng reports that the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.