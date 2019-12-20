Less than a minute

Nigerian Senate adjourns legislative activities for Christmas, New Year break

The Nigerian Senate has adjourned legislative activities for Christmas, New Year break.

Okay.ng understands lawmakers are expected to resume on January 28, 2020.

During the short plenary on Friday, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan also named Smart Adeyemi as the chairman of Aviation committee.

Ibrahim Danbaba was announced as the Vice Chairman of the committee on Police Affairs.

Lawan urged colleagues to come prepared and ready for work in 2020.