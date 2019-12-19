Donald Trump impeached by US House of Reps

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has been impeached.

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of the congress.

They will now send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial to determine if Trump will be removed from office.

The trial is expected to begin in January.

Two Democrats — Reps. Jeff Van Drew, of New Jersey, and Collin Peterson, of Minnesota — voted against impeaching Trump, along with all of the members of the Republican minority.

The Democratic majority was joined by Rep. Justin Amash, of Michigan, a former Republican who turned independent.