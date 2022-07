APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has wished Vice President Yemi Osinbajo a quick and uncomplicated recovery.

Okay.ng recalls that the VP underwent surgery for a leg fracture on Saturday.

Tinubu’s message was contained in post shared via his social media pages on Monday.

“I wish my good friend Professor Yemi Osinbajo a quick and uncomplicated recovery as he recuperates from his recent, successful surgery.

“May God Almighty grant him complete healing.“