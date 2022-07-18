Entertainment

ASUU Strike: NUC solicits support from VCs to end strike

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
3 Min Read
The Executive Secretary, National Universities’ Commission (NUC) Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, has called on Nigerian universities’ Vice-Chancellors to help government end the current strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Rasheed made the call in Abuja on Monday at the 2022 Retreat for Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities’ and Directors of Inter-university Centres.
He described university education as fundamental to the success of any economy.

According to him, nations all over the world explore teaching, research and community service to the developing of technical resources for the development of aspirations and goals.

He, therefore, said that there was the need to put in place measures, identify challenges and come up with solutions to reposition the university system.

“This year’s retreat is bordering on area of threat and uncertainty in our public universities, due to the unfortunate strike, especially as ASUU is in its sixth months now.

“And as vice-chancellors, we have a deep understanding of the negative consequences of the prolonged closure of universities.

“We know what it means in terms of our operation as an economy.

“As vice-chancellors, we know what this strike means in terms of our institutions’ reputation but more importantly, we know what it means in terms of the future of the youths.

“Our retreat must, therefore, identify and support ongoing efforts by government and the ministry of education to end this strike, by putting credible measures of ensuring stability in our campuses.”

Rasheed also said that the commission had been involved in comprehensive curriculum review and had created many new academic programmes in the university system.

He identified data science, analytics and mobile communication as programmes now added to the family of information technology in the universities.
He said that the commission had also unbundled a number of programmes, especially in Mass Communication and Agriculture to provide for independent degree programmes.

He charged them to fulfil their primary role and their mandate, while sympathising with them on how difficult their role is especially during the currently strike.

NAN

