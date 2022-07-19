Oyo State: Bayo Lawal becomes new Deputy Governor after impeachment of Rauf Olaniyan

A former Oyo State Attorney-General of and Commissioner for Justice, as well as the immediate past chairman of the state’s Housing Corporation has taken an oath of office as the new deputy governor of the state.

Okay.ng reports that the then incumbent deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan was impeached by the lawmakers over allegations of misconduct.

The legislative arm of the state gave the approval for the appointment of Mr Bayo Lawal as the second-in-command on Monday afternoon

The oath was dministered by the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Muntar Abimbola.

The governor, while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, admonished the new deputy governor to put the interest of the state first and serve the state diligently in his new capacity.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted him as saying that the Housing Corporation, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, (OYSTROMA) and the Ministry of Justice will be under the supervision of the new Deputy Governor.

Gov Makinde said: “I want to start by welcoming our new Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Barrister Bayo Lawal, to the Oyo State Executive Council.

“I know you operated from this Exco chamber from 1999 to 2003 and I am sure a lot of things have changed between then and now.

“As we all know, you are already a part of this administration as the chairman of the Oyo State Housing Corporation.

“Your new position is evidence that you excelled in your role. But for us, as the saying goes, the reward for hard work is more work, and that is why we are giving you more work.

“The position is that of trust. Our masters are the people of Oyo State and our responsibility is to continue to serve them to the best of our abilities and deliver good governance to them.

“Let me encourage you to put the interest of the people of Oyo State first. You will continue to supervise the Housing Corporation even from this position. Also, the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, OYSTROMA, will be under your direct supervision.

“Finally, you have operated as the Attorney-General of this state before. So, the Ministry of Justice will also be under your watch.

“Our people expect so much from us because to whom much is given, much is expected. This is the campaign season but here in Oyo State, we will continue to work for the good of our people throughout this season.”

The governor added that the administration is looking forward to benefiting from the wealth of wisdom and experience of the new deputy governor, so that together, they could continue the task of moving Oyo State people from poverty to prosperity.

“We look forward to benefiting from your wealth of wisdom and experience. This is what I say most of the time and this is what this administration is all about. We want to move our people from poverty to prosperity. So, you are welcome on board,” the governor added.

While speaking to newsmen shortly after the swearing-in cerrmony, the new Deputy Governor appreciated Governor Makinde for nominating him as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election, saying that his debt of gratitude is limitless.

The event was attended by the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi and other top government functionaries.

Others who attended the event were former Speaker of the Oyo State House Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, members of House of Assembly and some Service Commanders, among others.