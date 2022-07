Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is presently undergoing a surgical procedure at an undisclosed hospital.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the VP, made this revelation in a statement on Saturday.

He said: “VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.”