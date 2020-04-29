TCN confirms national grid collapse, gives update

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed Okay.ng’s report on the collapse of the national electricity grid in the early hours of today, Wednesday, April 29.

It can be recalled that as reported by this digital news platform at 01:21am on Wednesday, Nigeria experienced a total blackout of electricity.

TCN, which manages the national grid system, in a statement to Okay.ng by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the system disturbance happened but could not immediately confirm the cause of the power loss.

Mbah said the National Control Centre (NCC) of TCN in Osogbo commenced immediate restoration of the grid which has been completed nationwide except for that of the Eastern axis which was to be completed shortly as at when TCN announced the system disturbance.

“TCN would commence investigations into the cause of the supply loss as soon as full recovery is achieved. We are committed to ensuring grid stability and consistent bulk power supply, especially at this time of the pandemic,” the statement noted.