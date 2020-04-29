Adamawa governor, Fintiri loses mother aged 68

The Adamawa State government has announced the passing of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s mother, Fatimah Umaru, at the age of 68.

The state government announced Mrs Umaru’s death in a statement by the press secretary to the governor, Humwashi Hunohashi, on Wednesday.

Mr Hunohashi said the governor’s mother died while undergoing treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

“Her death at this critical moment creates a huge vacuum not only for the immediate family but the entire state,” Mr Hunohashi said

He described the deceased as a strong pillar in her community, a disciplinarian, and devout Muslim.

“The governor has taken the death in his stride and has asked for prayers by all for God to grant the departed peace and the fortitude by the family to bear the great loss,” he said.