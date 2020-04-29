News

Police arrest 986 social distancing, lockdown violators in Kaduna

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter April 29, 2020
The Kaduna Police Command said it has arrested 986 social distancing and lockdown violators across the state.

The command said 48 suspects among those arrested were religious leaders and beer parlour operators in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Umar Musa Muri, who disclosed at a press briefing on Wednesday, said those arrested have been charged to court for prosecution.

He said the arrests were part of the effort of the state government to enforce the lockdown and social distancing across the state since March 26.

“It’s worthy to note that the command, in its bid to enforce the social distancing and lockdown orders imposed by Kaduna by the State government since 26 March, 2020, with a view to curbing the spread of COVID 19 pandemic in the state and environs, has arrested 986 violators across the State.

“Among which, 48 suspects who are mostly religious leaders and beer parlour operators, have been charged to court for prosecution, ” he said.

The commissioner also explained that the command has arrested 91 suspects for various crimes which include banditry, Armed robbers, kidnapping, culpable homicide, rape, shop breaking, theft and other crimes.

He said so many weapons have been recovered from the suspects while others were neutralised during various operations carried out by the command.



