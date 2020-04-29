News

Nigeria experiences total darkness as National Grid allegedly collapses

As at 01:21am on Wednesday, April 29, the national electricity grid of Nigeria experienced a total blackout of electricity across the country.

Nigerians on Twitter are already reacting to the incident which has happened on several occasions.

At the time of filing this report, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is yet to release a statement on the issue.

More to details later…

Here are some reactions from Nigerians below:



