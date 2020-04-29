Nigeria experiences total darkness as National Grid allegedly collapses

Less than a minute

As at 01:21am on Wednesday, April 29, the national electricity grid of Nigeria experienced a total blackout of electricity across the country.

Nigerians on Twitter are already reacting to the incident which has happened on several occasions.

At the time of filing this report, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is yet to release a statement on the issue.

More to details later…

Here are some reactions from Nigerians below:

the light went off really slowly instead of the usual blink out almost like it was powering down is this another national grid collapse? — Fritz (@chaotictwitch) April 29, 2020

National Grid collapse? — Mukhtar (@muky_zanna) April 29, 2020

Did national grid collapse again. Because the way the light went off — Adigun (@thatguyYemi) April 29, 2020

Grid don collapse again — 𝔸𝕪𝕠𝕥𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕖 (@p_ayotunde) April 29, 2020

Did the National Grid just collapse? — Chukwurah (@amakac_) April 29, 2020

Seems everyone's complaining about no light. Leemao! Grid ti collapse. — Miwan (@_JohnME_) April 29, 2020

National grid collapse? — Am Human No Labels (@desireGims) April 29, 2020