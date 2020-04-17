Sunday Igboho distributes palliatives to over 1,000 persons in Ibadan

Sunday Adeyemo, who is popularly known as ‘Sunday Igboho’ has distributed relief materials to over one thousand people in Soka Community and other parts of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The distribution of palliatives to the beneficiaries was predicated upon an intention to cushion the effects of lockdown and current hardship being triggered by coronavirus pandemic.

The relief items distributed were said to be ranged from money, rice, beans, semovita and other consumable goods aimed at mitigating the effects of lockdown that is occasioned by the killer disease.

Sunday Igboho while speaking with the crew of Naija Today News in his residence at Soka, Ibadan disclosed that the distribution of palliatives to the people was facilitated by his intention and feelings to cushion the effects of lockdown in the state.

In his continuation, he said that the current lockdown, restriction of free movement and prevention from concentration on individuals’ jobs had no doubt created hardship and uneasiness for the people of the State and Nigeria at large, stressing that the only way to relieve people from the current hardship is to give little at his disposal to them.

Sunday Igboho called on other influential and well to do in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole to rise for charitable tasks of donating and presenting consumable items to people at this material that they could not strictly concentrate on their daily jobs to feed themselves.

In another development, he warned the alleged mischievous people who have been associating him with National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW) to henceforth desist from such, adding that he had no business relationship with members of the union,not to talk of collecting monthly 10k from each member of commercial motorist, motorcyclist and tricyclist among others.

Sunday Igboho said that he remained an independent and neutral person whose business activities have neither connection nor source of operation with the State’s NURTW

He called on Governor Seyi Makinde to deeply look into operation of Park Management System and its disciplinary measures, adding that the designated officers in those capacities are misplacing the priorities and equally not working in line with the assigned terms of reference.

Sunday Igboho said that the sustained peace, harmony and tranquility in Oyo State should not be thwarted by men of Park Management System (PMS).