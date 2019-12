Less than a minute

A Nigerian Senator, Benjamin Uwajumogu is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that the Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District slumped and died while using the toilet on Wednesday.

Uwajumogu was rushed to a private hospital in Apo, Abuja where he was confirmed dead.

Rochas Okorocha, Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, confirmed the death to our correspondent in a telephone call in Abuja.

