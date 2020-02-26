Less than a minute

Saudi Arabia bid £400 million to host Tyson Fury’s next fight against Wilder or Joshua

Saudi Arabia plans to bid 400 million pounds for Tyson Fury’s next fight against Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua.

The British fighter defeated Wilder on Sunday morning to claim the WBC Heavyweight belt.

However, on Tuesday, Wilder triggered a rematch clause that was included in his match against Tyson Fury.

Millions of boxing fans are clamoring for a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to determine the undisputed Heavyweight champion of the world.

Saudi Arabia witnessed a huge amount of success when Anthony Joshua fought against Andy Ruiz in Riyadh last December.