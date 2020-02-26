Headlines

Saudi Arabia bid £400 million to host Tyson Fury’s next fight against Wilder or Joshua

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi February 26, 2020
Less than a minute
Wilder, Tyson Fury and Joshua

Saudi Arabia plans to bid 400 million pounds for Tyson Fury’s next fight against Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua.

The British fighter defeated Wilder on Sunday morning to claim the WBC Heavyweight belt.

However, on Tuesday, Wilder triggered a rematch clause that was included in his match against Tyson Fury.

Millions of boxing fans are clamoring for a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to determine the undisputed Heavyweight champion of the world.

Saudi Arabia witnessed a huge amount of success when Anthony Joshua fought against Andy Ruiz in Riyadh last December.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Promise Amadi

Promise Amadi

Amadi Promise is an Assistant Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng) who handles Sports & Educational sections. He loves sharing what he knows and also learns from others. Promise is also an Android developer at Rad5 Tech Hub.
Back to top button
Close