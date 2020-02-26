COVID-19: WHO advises African Countries to prepare for Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on African Countries to prepare for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Okay.ng understands this is coming following the confirmation of the disease in Algeria on Tuesday.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, made the call on Twitter.

Algeria has just announced the first case of #COVID19 in the @WHO African region. The window of opportunity the continent has had to prepare for #coronavirus disease is closing. All countries must ramp up their preparedness activities. https://t.co/xbQ8aLLmpP pic.twitter.com/SIleCN5wvv — Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) February 25, 2020

Coronavirus has so been confirmed in two African countries namely Egypt, and Algeria.