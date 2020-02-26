News

COVID-19: WHO advises African Countries to prepare for Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on African Countries to prepare for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Okay.ng understands this is coming following the confirmation of the disease in Algeria on Tuesday.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, made the call on Twitter.

Coronavirus has so been confirmed in two African countries namely Egypt, and Algeria.



