Tyson Fury, in the wee hours of Sunday, defeated Deontay Wilder by TKO in Round 7 to become the new WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

Wilder’s corner threw in the towel after seeing the pummeling their boxer was receiving from the British fighter.

Fury declared “the king has returned to the top” after producing a devastating performance to beat Wilder and win the WBC world heavyweight title.