Supreme Court throws out APC’s motion to review ruling on Bayelsa election

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking review of its decision to sack David Lyon as Governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

In a unanimous judgement on Wednesday, a seven-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, held that the application by the APC and Mr Lyon lacks merit and the court lacks the jurisdiction to review its own judgement.

Reading the lead judgement, Justice Amina Augie, in an angry tone said, “No force on earth can force the court to change its decision.”

Justice Augie further awarded the cost of N10 million each against the first, second and third applicants, to be paid to the first, second and third respondents, respectively.