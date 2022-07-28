Reps back impeachment of Buhari, insist on six-week ultimatum to fix insecurity

Lawmakers of the House of Representatives have joined members of the upper chamber, the Senate, to hand President Muhammadu Buhari a six-week deadline.

Okay.ng recalls that the ultimatum was handed for the President to fix insecurity in the country or face impeachment.

The move at the lower chamber was disclosed by the Minority leader of the House of Reps, Ndudi Elumelu, after a closed door meeting of the joint minority caucus of the National Assembly on Thursday in Abuja.

Elumelu said the signatures will be gathered to impeach the President if the security situation is not addressed.

He also drew attention to the general state of the nation, including the exchange rate and aviation crisis.