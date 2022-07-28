News

Court sentences killers of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar to death by hanging

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
The suspect, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko and the victim, Hanifa Abubakar
The suspect, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko and the victim, Hanifa Abubakar

Kano State High Court on Thursday sentenced two persons to death by hanging over the murder of Hanifa Abubakar.

The court sentenced Abdulmalik Abubakar Tanko and Hashimu Isiyaku to death by hanging for their principal role in the kidnapping and death of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar.

Tanko, who was the prime suspect in the criminal charges, and Hashimu, were found guilty of four charges bordering on kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, concealment and criminal conspiracy and convicted to death.

However, the third defendant, Fatima Musa, who was only found guilty of attempted kidnapping and criminal conspiracy was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Details later…

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Reps back impeachment of Buhari, insist on six-week ultimatum to fix insecurity
News
The suspect, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko and the victim, Hanifa Abubakar
Court sentences killers of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar to death by hanging
News
Court grants bail to suspended accountant-general, Idris Ahmed, co-defendants
News
NIMASA appeals to NLNG to use Nigerian flag for vessels
Business
Five ways to get your children off screens and outside
Featured
Lost your password?