Threat by terrorists to abduct Buhari laughable – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described as laughable the threats by terrorists in a viral video to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lai Mohammed reacted to the video while speaking after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

“As to those who have issued threats to Mr President, I think it is more of propaganda than anything, it is laughable,” Mr Mohammed said on Wednesday.

“I want to reassure you that the government is up to the task of ensuring security. Security challenges will come anywhere in the world. The important thing is the fact that you do not lose focus and you continue to work assiduously to overcome it.

“I want to assure you, we are going to overcome.”

It can be recalled that terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram released the viral video on July 24th, where they threatened to abduct the president and the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.