News

Just in: Opposition Senators threaten to impeach Buhari, give him six-weeks ultimatum to tackle insecurity

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
2 Min Read

Senators from opposition parties have issued a six-week ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to tackle the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria.

The lawmakers also threatened to commence impeachment proceedings against the President should he fail to address the insecurity within the period given by the lawmakers.

Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Phillip Aduda, made the position of the lawmakers known on Wednesday while briefing reporters at the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Before the briefing, the opposition lawmakers staged a walkout following a call to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari during Wednesday’s plenary.

Senator Aduda had raised a point of order asking the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to discuss the security situation in the country and the impeachment of President Buhari.

But Senator Lawan, who presided over the plenary, declined the request of the minority leader, saying the point of order raised fell flat on its face.

Angered by the action of the Senate President, all the lawmakers elected on the platforms of all political parties other than the All Progressives Congress (APC) took turns to walk out of the legislative chamber while the plenary was ongoing.

The walkout came as the latest in a series of concerns raised by various individuals and groups amid the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Channels Television News

TAGGED:
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

The suspect, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko and the victim, Hanifa Abubakar
Court sentences killers of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar to death by hanging
News
Court grants bail to suspended accountant-general, Idris Ahmed, co-defendants
News
NIMASA appeals to NLNG to use Nigerian flag for vessels
Business
Five ways to get your children off screens and outside
Featured
President Buhari speaking to NNPC NNPC delegation and government officials at the State House on October 8.
Presidency reacts to attempt by opposition Senators to impeach President Buhari
Politics
Lost your password?