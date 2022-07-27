Just in: Opposition Senators threaten to impeach Buhari, give him six-weeks ultimatum to tackle insecurity

Senators from opposition parties have issued a six-week ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to tackle the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria.

The lawmakers also threatened to commence impeachment proceedings against the President should he fail to address the insecurity within the period given by the lawmakers.

Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Phillip Aduda, made the position of the lawmakers known on Wednesday while briefing reporters at the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Before the briefing, the opposition lawmakers staged a walkout following a call to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari during Wednesday’s plenary.

Senator Aduda had raised a point of order asking the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to discuss the security situation in the country and the impeachment of President Buhari.

But Senator Lawan, who presided over the plenary, declined the request of the minority leader, saying the point of order raised fell flat on its face.

Angered by the action of the Senate President, all the lawmakers elected on the platforms of all political parties other than the All Progressives Congress (APC) took turns to walk out of the legislative chamber while the plenary was ongoing.

The walkout came as the latest in a series of concerns raised by various individuals and groups amid the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Channels Television News