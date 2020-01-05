Port Harcourt airport reopens after fire incident

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State.

Okay.ng had reported on Saturday evening that the airport was closed following a bush fire incident on the runaway.

However, FAAN in a brief statement disclosed that operations at the airport have resumed.

The statement read, “Following a careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported around the Port Harcourt International Airport and the dissipation of smokes around the airside, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that the airport has now been re-opened to operations.

“Normal flight activities have therefore re-commenced at the airport.FAAN is committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort”.