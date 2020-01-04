Port Harcourt airport shut over fire incident

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the closure of Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State.

Okay.ng gathered that the closure was due to a bush fire incident on the airport’s runaway.

The General Manager Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yekubu, announced in a statement disclosed that “airlines, passengers and the general public that a bush fire incident has occurred near the active area of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

“Consequently, the Authority has temporarily closed the runway of the airport to operations as part of safety precautions,” she added.

“A joint team from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency is presently evaluating the situation with a view to ensuring that the airside is cleared of smoke and restoration of normalcy at the airport.”