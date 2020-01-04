Five people killed in Kaduna gas explosion, Police confirms

The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the death of five persons in the gas explosion that occurred at a shop along Kachia road in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Okay.ng had reported earlier that the incident happened around 12:30 pm on Saturday at a roadside gas vending shop located by the main road opposite Total Filling station, Sabon Tasha.

Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna police command, in a statement disclosed that two of those killed were burnt beyond recognition.

According to the spokesman, four persons, who sustained various degree of injuries in the incident, are currently receiving treatment at the Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital, Kaduna.

The statement said, “Today at about 1545hrs, the Command received information through DPO Sabon Tasha that a Gas Cylinder has exploded at a Gas Refilling Shop which resulted in the death of Five persons (two of which are beyond recognition) while four others sustained various degree of injuries. The impact of the incident affected three other adjoining shops of different businesses.”

In addition, Sabo said a team of detectives had been dispatched to the scene on rescue mission and further investigation.