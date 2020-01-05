Trump warns Iran after firing missiles at base housing US troops, embassy

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has issued a warning to Iran after two missiles were fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone, a high-security enclave housing the US embassy.

Okay.ng recalls that Iran had vowed to attack the U.S. in retaliation of an American airstrike that killed its top general, Qasem Soleimani.

Trump through his Twitter handle (@RealDonaldTrump) said the U.S. will target 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks Americans.

He tweeted, “Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”