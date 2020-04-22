Pay your bills, two months free electricity not agreed yet — EKEDC to customers

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has called on its customers to pay their bills as the proposed two months’ free electricity has not been agreed yet.

Okay.ng recalls that the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) announced that plans are on the way to provide free electricity for Nigerians for a period of two months.

According to the DisCos, the move was to ease to hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the general manager of corporate communications (EKEDC), Godwin Idemudia, in a statement on Wednesday said the details of the proposal is still being worked upon by relevant stakeholders.

The statement reads: “Since the Federal Government’s stay-at-home directive commenced, we have been encouraged by your goodwill, kind commendation and feedback over the improvement in the quality of our service, particularly during this lockdown period.

“The increase in supply enjoyed over this period is the result of the sacrifice, hard work and selfless commitment of our essential workers, who keep giving their best, despite the difficult challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure the comfort and safety of all our customers.

“We acknowledge the laudable collaborative efforts of the Federal Government and National Assembly to provide Free Electricity to Nigerians as part of its intended fiscal stimulus to cushion the effect and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians.

“It is, however, important to note that while this is a welcome development, no decision has been reached on the Proposal.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the two months of free electricity is a legislative proposal and is still under consideration by all relevant stakeholders.

“The details of the proposal are still being worked upon and we are unable to immediately project which two months will be covered or which category of customers will benefit from the proposed intervention.

“We are asking that our customers continue to support us to sustain our improved service by making use of our various online payment channels for the immediate settlement of bills. Our channels are also fully open for enquiries and resolution of complaints.”