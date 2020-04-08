COVID-19: Nigerians to enjoy free electricity for 2 months — DisCos

The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) on Wednesday said they are planning to provide free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months.

Spokesman of the DisCos, Sunday Oduntan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the Oduntan, this is to mitigate the hardship of Nigerians during the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement read: “The Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) recognise the challenging effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economic and daily lives of our customers,” Oduntan said.

“In fulfilment our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.

“We commend the Federal Legislators, the Executive arm and The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for their initiative and we are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.

“We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.

“Again, as a key utility player in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), we hereby reiterate our commitment to improving service delivery to the nation during this pandemic period and thereafter.”