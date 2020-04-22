Sport

I haven’t tested positive for coronavirus – Ahmed Musa

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi April 22, 2020
Less than a minute
Ahmed Musa
Ahmed Musa

Nigerian striker, Ahmed Musa has denied news reports on the internet suggesting that he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Musa, who plays for Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his family on a private jet.

He explained that he and the family returned from Saudi Arabia decided to follow the federal government’s rule of isolation for 14 days.

Musa wrote: “It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post false news about me testing positive to Covid 19. ⁣

“This is a pandemic taking people’s lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood. ⁣

“My family returned from Saudi Arabia decided to follow the government’s rule of isolation for 14 days not because any of us have the virus.⁣

“We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don’t fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. ⁣

“Stay safe, maintain social distancing.”

View this post on Instagram

It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post 𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 about me testing positive to Covid 19. ⁣ ⁣ This is a pandemic taking peoples lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood. ⁣ ⁣ 𝐌𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭'𝐬 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟏𝟒 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 not because any of us have the virus.⁣ ⁣ We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don't fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. ⁣ ⁣ 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠. 🙏

A post shared by Ahmed Musa MON (@ahmedmusa718) on

 


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Promise Amadi

Promise Amadi

Amadi Promise is an Assistant Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng) who handles Sports & Educational sections. He loves sharing what he knows and also learns from others. Promise is also an Android developer at Rad5 Tech Hub.
Back to top button
Close