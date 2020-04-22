I haven’t tested positive for coronavirus – Ahmed Musa

Nigerian striker, Ahmed Musa has denied news reports on the internet suggesting that he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Musa, who plays for Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his family on a private jet.

He explained that he and the family returned from Saudi Arabia decided to follow the federal government’s rule of isolation for 14 days.

Musa wrote: “It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post false news about me testing positive to Covid 19. ⁣

⁣

“This is a pandemic taking people’s lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood. ⁣

⁣

“My family returned from Saudi Arabia decided to follow the government’s rule of isolation for 14 days not because any of us have the virus.⁣

⁣

“We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don’t fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. ⁣

⁣

“Stay safe, maintain social distancing.”