Coronavirus: Nigeria records 91 new cases in FCT, eight states — total now 873

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and seventeen (91) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 74 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, five in Katsina, four in Ogun, 2 in Delta, 2 in Edo, 1 in Kwara, 1 in Oyo, 1 in FCT and 1 in Adamawa State.

As of 11:25 pm on 22nd April, there are 873 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and ninety-seven (197) patients have been discharged with twenty-eight (28) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 25 states plus the FCT: