Coronavirus: Nigeria records 91 new cases in FCT, eight states — total now 873

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and seventeen (91) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Okay.ng reports.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 74 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, five in Katsina, four in Ogun, 2 in Delta, 2 in Edo, 1 in Kwara, 1 in Oyo, 1 in FCT and 1 in Adamawa State.
As of 11:25 pm on 22nd April, there are 873 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
One hundred and ninety-seven (197) patients have been discharged with twenty-eight (28) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 25 states plus the FCT:
- Lagos-504
- FCT-119
- Kano-73
- Ogun-24
- Katsina-21
- Osun-20
- Oyo-17
- Edo-17
- Kwara-10
- Kaduna-9
- Akwa Ibom-9
- Borno-9
- Bauchi-8
- Delta-6
- Gombe-5
- Ekiti-4
- Ondo-3
- Rivers-3
- Jigawa-2
- Enugu-2
- Niger-2
- Abia-2
- Benue-1
- Anambra-1
- Sokoto-1
- Adamawa-1