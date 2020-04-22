HeadlinesNews

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 91 new cases in FCT, eight states — total now 873

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed April 22, 2020
Nigeria has recorded one hundred and seventeen (91) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 74 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, five in Katsina, four in Ogun, 2 in Delta, 2 in Edo, 1 in Kwara, 1 in Oyo, 1 in FCT and 1 in Adamawa State.

As of 11:25 pm on 22nd April, there are 873 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and ninety-seven (197) patients have been discharged with twenty-eight (28) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 25 states plus the FCT:

  • Lagos-504
  • FCT-119
  • Kano-73
  • Ogun-24
  • Katsina-21
  • Osun-20
  • Oyo-17
  • Edo-17
  • Kwara-10
  • Kaduna-9
  • Akwa Ibom-9
  • Borno-9
  • Bauchi-8
  • Delta-6
  • Gombe-5
  • Ekiti-4
  • Ondo-3
  • Rivers-3
  • Jigawa-2
  • Enugu-2
  • Niger-2
  • Abia-2
  • Benue-1
  • Anambra-1
  • Sokoto-1
  • Adamawa-1

