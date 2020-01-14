Olamide’s boy, Fireboy DML drops video for ‘Need You’

Less than a minute

Fireboy DML has re-surfaced with the official visuals for his single on “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” album released in 2019.

The signer signed to Olamide’s YBNL had earlier released the video for ‘Scatter’.

‘Need You’ was directed by Clearance Peters, also known as ClearanceShotIt.

Fireboy in the song lyrics expresses love in Pidgin stating that “You sweet pass mango, you sweet pass agbalumo/No know where I wan go, omo mi o ma gbadun mo”.

