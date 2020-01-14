Video

Olamide’s boy, Fireboy DML drops video for ‘Need You’

Zuladine Ibrahim January 14, 2020
Need You by Fireboy DML (The Video) • YouTube / Fireboy DML

Fireboy DML has re-surfaced with the official visuals for his single on “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” album released in 2019.

The signer signed to Olamide’s YBNL had earlier released the video for ‘Scatter’.

‘Need You’ was directed by Clearance Peters, also known as ClearanceShotIt.

Fireboy in the song lyrics expresses love in Pidgin stating that “You sweet pass mango, you sweet pass agbalumo/No know where I wan go, omo mi o ma gbadun mo”.

Watch and Share your thoughts!



