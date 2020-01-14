News
House of Reps committee orders NERC to suspend planned electricity tariff hike
The house of representatives committee on power has called on the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend its planned increase in electricity tariff.
Okay.ng recalls that NECR had issued a directive to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) asking them to effect an upward review in tariff hike starting from April.
However, the reps committee chairman, Aliyu Magaji during a meeting on Tuesday asked NERC to issue another directive suspending the electricity traffic hike until the matter is well discussed.
More Details shortly…