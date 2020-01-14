Supreme Court fixes date to deliver judgement in Kano governorship appeal

The Supreme Court has announced that it will deliver judgment on January 20 in the appeal challenging the last Kano State Governorship election.

Okay.ng understands that the seven-man panel of the court headed by Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), fixed the date to deliver a ruling after lawyers in the case, comprising an appeal and a cross-appeal, adopted their processes and prayed the court to grant their prayers.

It can be recalled that candidate in the election, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed the appeal marked SC/1450/2019 while the All Progressives Party (APC) filed a cross-appeal.

Respondents in the main appeal are: the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Meanwhile, the court has reconstituted its panel. It has replaced Justice John Okowo, who took ill on Monday, with Justice Amina Augie.

Other members of the panel are Justices Sylvester Ngwuta, Olukayode Ariwoola, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Amiru Sanusi and Uwani Abba-Aji.