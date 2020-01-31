NYSC: Corps members in jubilation after receiving N33,000 ‘allawee’

Trending

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh January 31, 2020
Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are currently jubilating after receiving alert of N33,000 as allowance.

Okay.ng had reported on Wednesday that Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of NYSC, announced the increment of allowance from N19,800 to N33,000.

According to the NYSC DG, the provisions for the new allowance have been made in the 2020 budget and “payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities”.

However, in effect to this, Corps Members have confirmed the implementation as announced by the NYSC DG.

