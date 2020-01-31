NYSC: Corps members in jubilation after receiving N33,000 ‘allawee’

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are currently jubilating after receiving alert of N33,000 as allowance.

Okay.ng had reported on Wednesday that Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of NYSC, announced the increment of allowance from N19,800 to N33,000.

According to the NYSC DG, the provisions for the new allowance have been made in the 2020 budget and “payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities”.

However, in effect to this, Corps Members have confirmed the implementation as announced by the NYSC DG.

Here are some reactions from the #NYSC trend on Twitter:

I just woke up to 33k alert ehhh..

FG issa goal!

This is the kinda alert I love waking up to 😍#NYSC pic.twitter.com/lryl7pXkr8 — LagosBakerPlug🎂🍰 (@Bennie_baby1) January 31, 2020

#NYSC Finally I can start wearing my fully kitted NYSC uniform 24/7.

Whenever you see any corp member passing by, just holla. pic.twitter.com/JSaIJglKOZ — Habib Zakawanu Onoruoyiza (@Zak_21stCM) January 31, 2020

I swear to GOD

Na 33k #NYSC dey pay for real pic.twitter.com/1mOCLPVcJb — wonder man (@Hardharms) January 31, 2020