WHO declares global public health emergency on Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global public health emergency on Coronavirus.

Okay.ng understands that the health organisation made the declaration after the death toll from the disease raised to 170 in China.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, during a press conference on Thursday.

He said: “We don’t know what sort of damage this #2019nCoV virus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker health system. We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility.

“For all of these reasons, I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of #2019nCoV.

“The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in #China, but because of what is happening in other countries.

“Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, and which are ill-prepared to deal with it.”