NYSC increases corps members’ ‘allawee’ to N33,000

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has approved the payment N33, 000 as allowance for corps members.

Okay.ng understands that the corps members were getting N19, 800 until the upward review due to FG’s approval of the new minimum wage.

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of NYSC, announced the increment of allowance on his working visit to NYSC secretariat in Bauchi State.

According to the NYSC DG, the provisions for the new allowance have been made in the 2020 budget and “payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities”.