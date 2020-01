Less than a minute

Bruno Fernandes gets jersey number at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has been assigned a jersey number after completion of his transfer to Manchester United on Thursday.

The former Sporting CP player will rock the number ‘18’ on his back for the Red Devils.

Bruno joined United on a five-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

Manchester United shared a short clip on Instagram presenting the new number 18 of the club.