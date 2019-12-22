Gist

Video of Rapper DaBaby allegedly leaks, Twitter reacts

Social media is currently on fire after a video leaked on social media claiming to be American Rapper, DaBaby.

Okay.ng understands that the video surfaced on Twitter late on Saturday and went viral on Sunday morning.

Twitter users claimed that short clip even without proof actually showed DaBaby in the nud*.

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, which is his real name, hasn’t yet reacted to the claims despite the video going viral.

It can be recalled that a s•x tape of American rapper ASAP Rocky allegedly surfaced on the Internet last week, where he indirectly reacted slamming people criticizing his s•xual prowess.

Here are some reactions to DaBaby’s nude video:

