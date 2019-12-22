Logan Paul speaks on alleged ‘sex tape’ video online

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Popular Youtuber Logan Paul has responded to a video circulating social media alleging to be him in a sex tape.

Reacting on Twitter on Sunday, Logan Paul asked for retweets for him to release the video.

With his reaction, Logan didn’t confirm the authenticity of the video that stormed social media on Saturday.

He wrote: “100k retweets and ill release the full sex tape.”

Here are some reactions about Logan Paul’s sex tape:

“ill take a shot with you later. lady im in the middle of a dick sucking controversy” hahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/ehv1ZGZfCW — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) December 22, 2019

However, Logan’s brother, Jake Paul shared a screenshot of his conversation with him.

In the screenshot, Jake was telling Logan that he is currently trending on Twitter over the alleged video.

See the screenshot underneath: