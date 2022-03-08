Nobody can remove me as governor, Umahi reacts to his sack by court

David Umahi says that he remains the governor of Ebonyi state and will not vacate office for anyone.

“Nobody can remove me as the governor of the state as we know where the judgement came from,” he said.

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday sacked Mr Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe for defecting to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.

But the governor, who described the judgement as a “sham”, accused the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, of doing a hatchet job for the PDP.

“Justice Ekwo has more than 10 cases against the state government and we will see where this leads him.

“We have petitioned Ekwo before the National Judicial Council (NJC) as his continued stay on the bench is a disaster for the country,” he said.

He said that the development will not affect his presidential ambition, noting that his legal team would appeal the judgement.

“The constitution stipulates that the only way a governor can be removed from office is through death, resignation or impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

“There is no constitutional provision that empowers a hatchet man to turn the constitution or law of the land on its head.

“The Supreme Court’s recent judgement on Zamfara among others attests to this fact as I remain the governor of the state.”