NNPC denies conducting survey, recruitment exercise

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday denied conducting a survey or recruitment exercise.

Garba Muhammad, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, made this disclosure in a statement while reacting to a survey tagged “Anniversary Event” on social media.

“In the purported contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to carry out a survey by filling a questionnaire on their knowledge of the company.

“With the eventual winner standing a chance of winning cash reward of up to eight thousand U.S. dollars,” he said.

He stated that NNPC would also like to again inform the public that the information circulating in the social media that NNPC was conducting a recruitment was not true and the public should disregard it.

“NNPC hereby reiterates that whenever it decides to conduct a recruitment exercise or send out information to the public, it will do so through authentic public communication channels, particularly the NNPC’s website,” he said.