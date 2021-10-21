Nnamdi Kanu returned to DSS custody as court adjourns case till November

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been returned to the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Okay.ng recalls that the IPOB leader was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a seven-count charge on Thursday morning.

He was on a seven-count charge as against the five counts he was previously answering to, bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

Kanu had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, his lead counsel, asked the court to transfer him from the custody of the DSS to Kuje prison.

But Binta Nyako, the judge, denied the application for the second time and adjourned the trial till November 10.

Following the adjournment, Nnamdi Kanu was whisked away by operatives of the DSS in a convoy.