Photos: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in court for trial

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is in court for trial today, Thursday, 21th October 2021.

Okay.ng gathered that the IPOB leader was brought to the federal high court in Abuja by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) amid tight security presence.

He will be re-arraigned on a seven-count charge as against the five counts he was previously answering to, bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

