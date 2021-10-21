Terrorism: Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty to seven-count charge

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has pleaded not guilty to the seven-count amended charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Okay.ng had reported that the IPOB leader was brought to the federal high court in Abuja by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) amid tight security presence on Thursday.

He is being re-arraigned on a seven-count charge as against the five counts he was previously answering to, bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

When the charges were read to him, the IPOB leader pleaded ‘not guilty’.

More to come later…

