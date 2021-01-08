NIMC workers suspend strike, to resume NIN registration Monday

Following a meeting with the Federal Government, staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have agreed to suspend the industrial action embarked upon on Thursday.

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), NIMC branch had embarked on a strike over the fear of COVID-19 spread in the agency aswell as lack of adequate funding and equipments.

After a meeting with the Federal Government on Friday, the association agreed to call off the strike after the government agreed that the demands of the employees would be addressed.

The President of ASCSN, Mr Lucky Michael, confirming that the strike had been suspended said workers of the commission across the country were being contacted to resume work by Monday and begin the enrolment of citizens for National Identification Numbers.

More to come…